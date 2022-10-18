Dr. Cameron Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Cameron Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cameron Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Cameron Jr works at
Locations
1
Mount Sinai Dermatology Associates5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9728Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
2
Acupuncture At Mount Sinai-union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 4J, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 523-6003
3
Dreamscape Anesthesia Services PC620 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 523-6003
4
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband, Daniel Blanco, was suffering from an underarm infection, and in a lot of pain; and visits to prior doctors went on to tell him the infection would go away on its own. Several days later the infection worsen, he knew he needed medical attention immediately. Dr. Cameron's office made an emergency appointment and it turned out he was suffering from a MRSA, a super bug infection, upon examining him. He did cultures, and prescribed medication, and his starting to heal. Not only did he take care of my husband in a professional matter, he placed several phone calls to follow up on him, that's rare, and a blessing. He actually cares about you. Please do not hesitate to give this doctor a visit you will not regret it. His not your typical NY Doctor, he really care... Thank you, Dr. Cameron.
About Dr. Michael Cameron Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1912391186
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Cameron Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cameron Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cameron Jr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cameron Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameron Jr.
