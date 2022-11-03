Dr. Michael Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Callahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Callahan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Hancock Regional Hospital, Hendricks Regional Health and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Locations
St. Vincent Indianapolis Gynecologic Oncology Clinic8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-6740
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Dunn
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Hancock Regional Hospital
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Do Callahan and his staff are amazing! They explain everything very well! They truly care about their patients!
About Dr. Michael Callahan, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.