Dr. Michael Callahan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Callahan works at Northeast Georgia ENT in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Braselton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Georgia ENT
    2406 LIGHTHOUSE MANOR DR, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 536-4352
  2. 2
    1235 Friendship Rd Ste 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 536-4352

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Laryngitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Laryngitis

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2017
    Our first contact with Dr. Callahan was when my husband was in the hospital and expressed difficulty with swallowing. Dr. Callahan came to his hospital room and completed a test there. He has been so genteel and understanding, thorough and professional -- and always willing to see my husband (even working him into his calendar) with his ear problems. He completed a lengthy questionnaire for Veteran's Administration in our quest to qualify for hearing aids.
    Malcolm Gunnells in Gainesville, GA — Aug 17, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Callahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063564243
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
