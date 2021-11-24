Dr. Michael Caire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Caire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Caire, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Suncoast GI Associates101 Riverfront Blvd Ste 700, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2417
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
on time, efficient, friendly staff, Dr Caire was very thorough and explained everything was never rushed. only complaint I was supposed to have a prescription called into Walgreens and it is 2 days later and they still have not recieved the order.
About Dr. Michael Caire, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1770802134
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Caire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caire has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Caire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caire.
