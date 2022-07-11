Dr. Michael Caines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Caines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Caines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital
Dr. Caines works at
Locations
Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists2012 MEADE PKWY, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 673-5680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists5838 Harbour View Blvd Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 673-5680
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caines is very patient and explained the details of my health concern in a way that I could understand. The staff are very professional. I was brought back to see Dr. Caines within moments of my check in. The quality of care was excellent!
About Dr. Michael Caines, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1144242298
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- St Luke'S Med Center
- Medical
- Oberlin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caines works at
Dr. Caines has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Caines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.