Dr. Michael Caines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital



Dr. Caines works at Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.