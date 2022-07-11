See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Suffolk, VA
Dr. Michael Caines, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Caines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital

Dr. Caines works at Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists
    2012 MEADE PKWY, Suffolk, VA 23434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 673-5680
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists
    5838 Harbour View Blvd Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 673-5680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr. Caines is very patient and explained the details of my health concern in a way that I could understand. The staff are very professional. I was brought back to see Dr. Caines within moments of my check in. The quality of care was excellent!
    Carlane Pittman — Jul 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Caines, MD
    About Dr. Michael Caines, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144242298
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Residency
    • St Luke'S Med Center
    Internship
    • Medical
    Undergraduate School
    • Oberlin College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Caines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caines works at Virginia Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists in Suffolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Caines’s profile.

    Dr. Caines has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Caines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

