Dr. Michael Cain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cain, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Cain works at
Locations
Cancer Center of Acadiana1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (225) 329-8401
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepts most major Health Plans.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cain, treated, my significant other, through, three cancers. 2008-2018 . He was always, compassionate and approachable. All his medical personal were, absolutely wonderful. His decisions were always, trusted. Linda Thompson and Late Jerry Lane ????
About Dr. Michael Cain, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1922001627
Education & Certifications
- LSU Med Ctr
- Wake Forest Univ Med Ctr
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- LSU
