Dr. Michael Cahn, MD
Dr. Michael Cahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Whiteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital.
The Good Apple611 N Madison St, Whiteville, NC 28472 Directions (910) 642-2007
Boss Urgent Care Pllc4222 Long Beach Rd SE, Southport, NC 28461 Directions (910) 363-4949
Dosher Memorial Hospital924 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 Directions (910) 641-2378
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am so happy that I found Dr. Cahn. For those of you that are also looking for him, he is located in Southport, NC 910- 363-4949
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215005459
- St Barnabas Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Cahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahn has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Varicose Vein Procedure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cahn speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.