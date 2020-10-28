Overview

Dr. Michael Cahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Whiteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cahn works at WHITEVILLE SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Whiteville, NC with other offices in Southport, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Varicose Vein Procedure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.