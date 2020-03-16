Dr. Michael Cahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cahn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 65 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
Unilab295 Oconnor Dr, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 279-8171
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cahn has been my primary care provider for nearly 3 decades. He is kind, compassionate and incredibly smart. Although there has been changes in some of the office staff, his primary nurse/assistant is a consummate professional. My biggest fear is that he will retire before I'm ready.
About Dr. Michael Cahn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 65 years of experience
- English, French
- 1063454429
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
