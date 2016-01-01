Dr. Michael Caglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Caglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Caglia, MD is a dermatologist in Midland, TX. He currently practices at Basin Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Caglia is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Premier Family Care I Inc4214 Andrews Hwy Ste 110, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 689-2491
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Michael Caglia, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Caglia?
