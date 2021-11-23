Overview

Dr. Michael Byrnes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Byrnes works at Ridgeland Foot Clinic in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.