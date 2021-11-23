Dr. Michael Byrnes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Byrnes, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Byrnes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Byrnes works at
Locations
-
1
Michael F Byrnes D.P.M.15010 S Ravinia Ave Ste 18, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 424-4086Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byrnes?
very thorough and considerate, knows his stuff and does whats best for the patient at all times. very easy to talk too
About Dr. Michael Byrnes, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic, Greek, Lithuanian and Spanish
- 1619933041
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrnes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrnes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrnes works at
Dr. Byrnes speaks Arabic, Greek, Lithuanian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrnes.
