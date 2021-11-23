See All Podiatrists in Orland Park, IL
Overview

Dr. Michael Byrnes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Byrnes works at Ridgeland Foot Clinic in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael F Byrnes D.P.M.
    15010 S Ravinia Ave Ste 18, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 424-4086
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Byrnes, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Greek, Lithuanian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619933041
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Byrnes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byrnes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byrnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byrnes works at Ridgeland Foot Clinic in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Byrnes’s profile.

    Dr. Byrnes speaks Arabic, Greek, Lithuanian and Spanish.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

