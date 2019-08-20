Dr. Michael Busuito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busuito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Busuito, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Busuito, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Busuito works at
Locations
Somerset Plastic Surgery1080 Kirts Blvd Ste 700, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 362-2300Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treatment, knowledgeable, kind, staff was friendly. Doctor was so friendly and easy to talk to. Put me at ease and made me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Michael Busuito, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
