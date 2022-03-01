Dr. Michael Bush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bush, MD
Dr. Michael Bush, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bush works at
Michael N. Bush MD PC, 115 E 57th St Ste 630, New York, NY 10022, (212) 583-2990
I have been with Dr Bush for nearly three decades. I have found him professional, reliable and knowledgeable and truth worthy. His medical diagnosis on each visit has been spot-on.
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1417010638
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
