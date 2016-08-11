See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Orthopedic Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Busch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Busch works at Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Eye Consultants of Atlanta
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1933
  2. 2
    Pulmonology - Children's At Old Milton Parkway
    3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 300, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1933
  3. 3
    Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta
    1001 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-5252
  4. 4
    Children's Healthcare of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
    410 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Broken Arm
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Broken Arm
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 11, 2016
    I first saw Dr. Busch back in 1995. Dr. Busch performed arthroscopic surgeries on my left elbow and ankle (2x) and I credit him with the function of said joints to this day. I trust Dr. Busch more than any other doctor I have ever visited. He is a straight shooter with the right amount of ego to perform only whats necessary to repair the joint. His ability and pride kept him from filleting my ankle (as other docs wanted to). Whatever he recommends is likely best.
    Jimmy L. in Oak Ridge, TN — Aug 11, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Busch, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134108798
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

