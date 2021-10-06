Overview

Dr. Michael Buscemi Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.



Dr. Buscemi Jr works at Dr. Michael Buscemi Jr. D.O. in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Unicompartmental Hip Surgery, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.