Dr. Michael Burton, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Burton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Burton works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115 in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Debary, FL, Ocala, FL and The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115
    1801 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 306-4713
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary
    2893 Enterprise Rd, Debary, FL 32713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5751
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ocala
    1918 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 580-2932
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - Colony
    340 Heald Way, The Villages, FL 32163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
  5. 5
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 1503 Buenos Aires Blvd
    1503 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 544-5796
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael Burton, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1184850018
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burton has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

