Overview

Dr. Michael Burton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Burton works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115 in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Debary, FL, Ocala, FL and The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

