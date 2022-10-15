Dr. Michael Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Burton, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Burton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Burton works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 1151801 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (321) 306-4713Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary2893 Enterprise Rd, Debary, FL 32713 Directions (386) 260-5751Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ocala1918 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 580-2932Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - Colony340 Heald Way, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (844) 986-3376
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 1503 Buenos Aires Blvd1503 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (239) 544-5796Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A long day but staff worked to make it less stressful
About Dr. Michael Burton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1184850018
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton works at
Dr. Burton has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
