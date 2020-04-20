Overview

Dr. Michael Burris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Harris Regional Hospital and Mission Hospital.



Dr. Burris works at Asheville Urological Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.