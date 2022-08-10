Dr. Michael Burris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Burris, MD
Dr. Michael Burris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Capital City Orthopaedics12201 Renfert Way Ste 370, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-3807
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr. Burris for arthritis in my right knee. He gave me a four shot regimen and the shots are giving me relief. He was both personable and professional. I would highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1003029828
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- University Of Texas|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Burris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burris has seen patients for Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.