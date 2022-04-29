See All Orthopedic Surgeons in O Fallon, MO
Dr. Michael Burns, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    20 Progress Point Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 (314) 983-4700
    Specialists in Ob-gyn Inc
    675 Old Ballas Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 (314) 733-9009

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  Progress West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    Accepted Insurance:
Aetna

    Anthem
    • Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 29, 2022
    I had a total knee replacement one year ago and have had a remarkable recovery. When I first saw Dr. Burns, I was in so much pain and walking with the aid of a walker. I was afraid of the surgery but Dr. Burns and his Nurse Practioner Susan explained everything to me in detail and were so caring and patient. They both put me at ease, particularly when I was in the hospital preparing for the surgery and even followed up by calling me at home once I was released. I would highly recommend Dr. Burns and his team and would use them again in the future should I need orthopedic care.
    Shirley S. — Apr 29, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Burns, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    44 years of experience
    English
    1225071129
    Education & Certifications

    Ochsner Clinic
    Ochsner Foundation Hospital
    Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burns has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

