Dr. Michael Burnett, MD
Dr. Michael Burnett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Michael C. Burnett M.d. Pllc115 E 57th St Ste 600, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 644-8350
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I Cannot recommend Dr. Burnett highly enough. I had a severe infection in my left ear, whichc was quite painful. I had to make several visits to the doctor to clesn out my left ear. He even opened up the office for me on Saturday to continue to clean ny ear. I cannot recomend Dr. Burnett highly enough
About Dr. Michael Burnett, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
