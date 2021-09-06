Dr. Burks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Burks, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Burks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Burks works at
Locations
Saint Luke's East Hospital100 NE Saint Lukes Blvd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 347-5287
Mercy Hospital Ada430 N Monte Vista St, Ada, OK 74820 Directions (405) 936-5697
- 3 401 N Keene St Ste 2G, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 256-2496
Saint Lukes South Hospital Inc.12300 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 317-7794
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Burks delivered all 4 of my girls, never missed one of my births and he never missed an office visit for that matter. He stayed with me through all of my labors (even the last one that took much longer than we all expected). Dr Burks is more than an exceptional physician, he is an exceptional human being. The attention and care he gives his patients is above anything I’ve ever seen. I speak from experience because I’m not only a patient but I’ve also been an OB nurse for over 25 years.
About Dr. Michael Burks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871552075
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.