Dr. Michael Burke, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Burke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Burke works at
Locations
Dhr Health Neuroscience Institute Neuropsychology2821 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 200, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burke?
Was dealing the CSF leak. Had quite a few doctors who ignored my symptoms. Not only did Dr. Burke believe me, he told me he could fix it. Had a few bumps leading up to surgery. But it eventually happen. He never did pass me off to someone else. He saw me each day I was in the hospital. He truly cares for his patients. Most of the hospital staff loved him. Which tells me a lot. He treats those around him with respect if they do their job. Hopefully I will never need a neurosurgeon, but if I do I know who I will be going to
About Dr. Michael Burke, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Scis
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke works at
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burke speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.