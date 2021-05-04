Dr. Michael Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Burke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Burke, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University Of South Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Burke works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Pulmonary and Sleep5857 21st Ave W Ste A, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 274-4152
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burke?
I have been going to Dr Burke for several years now. He and his staff are professional and knowledgeable. He changes my tracheostomy tube on a regular basis and does it quickly without causing me to gag and panic as other doctors have done in the past. I highly recommend Dr. Burke to anyone needing care involving their lungs or throat (pulmonary system).
About Dr. Michael Burke, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1043236557
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Alabama School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke works at
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.