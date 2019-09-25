Overview

Dr. Michael Burgdorf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Burgdorf works at Music City Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.