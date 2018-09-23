Overview

Dr. Michael Burdulis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Burdulis works at Shrewsbury Family Medicine in Shrewsbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.