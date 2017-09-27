Dr. Michael Bunda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bunda, MD
Dr. Michael Bunda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prince George, VA.
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists4700 Puddledock Rd Ste 400, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 445-8863Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr BUNDA OUTSTANDING CARDIO DR NEEN MY DR FOR OVER TEN YEARS. TELLS YOU LIKE IT IS.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1912955451
- Brook Army Med Center|Brook Army Med Center|Brooke Army Medical Center|Brooke Army Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bunda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bunda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bunda has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.