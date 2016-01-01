See All Dermatologists in Rolling Meadows, IL
Dr. Michael Bukhalo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Bukhalo, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Bukhalo, MD is a dermatologist in Rolling Meadows, IL. Dr. Bukhalo completed a residency at State University of New York at Buffalo. He currently practices at Arlington Dermatology and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Dermatology
    5301 Keystone Ct, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 392-5440
  2. 2
    Altman Dermatology Assoc.
    1100 W Central Rd Ste 200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 392-5440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Folliculitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Folliculitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Transient Acantholytic Dermatosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • AARP
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
  • Buckeye Community Health Plan
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Golden Rule
  • Guardian
  • Health Net
  • HealthLink
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • PHCS
  • Tricare
  • UniCare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Michael Bukhalo, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1548239734
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • State University of New York at Buffalo
Residency
Internship
  • Regl Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Northeastern University
Undergraduate School

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bukhalo?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Bukhalo, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Bukhalo, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bukhalo to family and friends

Dr. Bukhalo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bukhalo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Bukhalo, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Bukhalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukhalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bukhalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bukhalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bukhalo has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bukhalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukhalo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukhalo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukhalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukhalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.