Dr. Michael Buckmire, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Michael Buckmire, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Buckmire works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mesa
    2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 719-3275
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Surgical Associates Limited
    3645 S Rome St Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 850-2098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 20, 2022
    I couldn't have asked for a better doctor or medical team during what was a very stressful time with multiple surgeries. Dr. Buckmire and his team were always there to answer the questions I had and make me feel comfortable through the process. Everyone was always kind, patient and caring. I highly recommend him and his team if you need a good health care provider.
    About Dr. Michael Buckmire, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316918766
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • McP Hahnemann
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • Duke University
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Buckmire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckmire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buckmire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buckmire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buckmire has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckmire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckmire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckmire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckmire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckmire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

