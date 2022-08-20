Dr. Michael Buckmire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckmire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Buckmire, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Buckmire, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Buckmire works at
Locations
Mesa2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 719-3275Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Advanced Surgical Associates Limited3645 S Rome St Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 850-2098
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't have asked for a better doctor or medical team during what was a very stressful time with multiple surgeries. Dr. Buckmire and his team were always there to answer the questions I had and make me feel comfortable through the process. Everyone was always kind, patient and caring. I highly recommend him and his team if you need a good health care provider.
About Dr. Michael Buckmire, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1316918766
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- McP Hahnemann
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckmire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckmire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckmire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckmire works at
Dr. Buckmire has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckmire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckmire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckmire.
