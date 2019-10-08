Dr. Michael Buchholtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchholtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Buchholtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Buchholtz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Buchholtz works at
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group789 Park Ave Fl 2, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 425-2280
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Buchholtz is brilliant, articulate, and decent- and inspires both comfort and confidence. I saw him today and could not be more pleased. He is a gentleman, scholar, and mensch.
- Medical Oncology
- English, French
- 1861467425
- North Shore University Hospital
- Mt Sinai Sch Med/Bronx VAMC
