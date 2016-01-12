See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mulberry, FL
Dr. Michael Buchanan, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (13)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Michael Buchanan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mulberry, FL. They completed their residency with U Md

Dr. Buchanan works at Central Florida Health Care Inc in Mulberry, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Health Care Inc
    Central Florida Health Care Inc
106 NW 9th Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860
(863) 425-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 12, 2016
    I personally travel from out of state to see Dr. Buchanan. I trust him completely with all my health issues. He is well educated, informed and an excellent diagnostician.
    Tess Pulliam in Elizabethtown, KY — Jan 12, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Buchanan, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1457533010
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Md
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buchanan works at Central Florida Health Care Inc in Mulberry, FL. View the full address on Dr. Buchanan’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

