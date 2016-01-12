Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Buchanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Buchanan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mulberry, FL. They completed their residency with U Md
Locations
Central Florida Health Care Inc106 NW 9th Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860 Directions (863) 425-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I personally travel from out of state to see Dr. Buchanan. I trust him completely with all my health issues. He is well educated, informed and an excellent diagnostician.
About Dr. Michael Buchanan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1457533010
Education & Certifications
- U Md
- Internal Medicine
