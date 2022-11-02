See All Otolaryngologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Michael Bublik, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Bublik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Bublik works at Amir Tahernia MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Bublik, MD
    9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 421, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 649-1433
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    800 S Central Ave Ste 207, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 649-1433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthCare Partners
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Bublik, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679784664
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA Hlth Scis Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bublik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bublik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bublik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bublik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bublik has seen patients for Sinusitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bublik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bublik speaks Armenian, Russian and Spanish.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bublik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bublik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bublik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bublik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

