Dr. Michael Bublik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bublik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bublik, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bublik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Bublik works at
Locations
-
1
Michael Bublik, MD9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 421, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (818) 649-1433Monday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- 2 800 S Central Ave Ste 207, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 649-1433
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthCare Partners
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bublik?
Amazing surgeon, he knows what he is doing! I can breathe again and my sinusitis is gone! His staff is the best, so helpful. Never been to an office where their customer service is priority.
About Dr. Michael Bublik, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
- 1679784664
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- UCLA Hlth Scis Ctr
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bublik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bublik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bublik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bublik works at
Dr. Bublik has seen patients for Sinusitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bublik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bublik speaks Armenian, Russian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bublik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bublik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bublik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bublik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.