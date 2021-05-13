Dr. Michael Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bryan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.
Dr. Bryan works at
Locations
-
1
Bryan Michael MD Office660 W Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 416-9731
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryan?
I have been having issues with a morning cough and a need to clear phlegm out of my throat. It has turned into something chronic that I deal with every day. Dr Bryan, sat down and actually listened to my symptoms and concerns. He created a game plan and I’m excited to see where it goes. He listens, is caring and from my experience he truly wants to help the people who have seemed him for help.
About Dr. Michael Bryan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1043284128
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Br/John Sealy Hosp
- Univ Hosps/John Sealy Hosp
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan works at
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.