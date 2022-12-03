Overview

Dr. Michael Brunner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Brunner works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Fremont in Fremont, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.