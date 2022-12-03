See All Hand Surgeons in Framingham, MA
Dr. Michael Brunelli, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (130)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Brunelli, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Brunelli works at New England Hand Associates in Framingham, MA with other offices in Milford, MA, Concord, MA and Westford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New England Hand Associates PC
    761 Worcester Rd Fl 3, Framingham, MA 01701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 872-7881
  2. 2
    New England Hand Associates
    321 Fortune Blvd Ste 104, Milford, MA 01757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 872-7881
  3. 3
    New England Hand Associates
    54 Baker Avenue Ext, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 872-7881
  4. 4
    New England Hand Associates
    113 Littleton Rd Ste 208, Westford, MA 01886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 872-7881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital
  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Milford Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Very knowledgeable, professional, and thorough. Looking forward to getting issues resolved and feel confident he will get the job done.
    — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Brunelli, MD
    About Dr. Michael Brunelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386626513
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Ctr Mass Genl Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Brunelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brunelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brunelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brunelli has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brunelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brunelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brunelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

