Dr. Michael Brueggeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Brueggeman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Brueggeman works at
Locations
Semmes Murphey Clinic700 W Forest Ave Ste 200, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 423-1270
Jackson-madison County General Hospital620 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brueggeman always listens to me and has a very friendly overtone. In my opinion he is the best.
About Dr. Michael Brueggeman, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brueggeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brueggeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brueggeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brueggeman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brueggeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brueggeman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brueggeman.
