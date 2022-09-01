Dr. Michael Brucculeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brucculeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brucculeri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Brucculeri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Renal Hypertension Center1055 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 380-2640
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B and his team are efficient, thorough, and professional. Dr. B and his PA exceeded my expectations with their analytical thought process and determination to solve my kidney challenges. Excellent communication skills and they put so much time effort and energy in studying my MRI results and blood tests. I genuinely feel that they really care about their patients. I am indeed honored to have them contribute to my quality of life.
About Dr. Michael Brucculeri, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1346271145
Education & Certifications
- Ny Presbyterian Hospital Cornell University
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr Nyh-Cornell University
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Renal Hypertension Center
