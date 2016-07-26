Overview

Dr. Michael Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at UMMH and Shields HC Group in Shrewsbury, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.