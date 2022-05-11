Overview

Dr. Michael Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at WOMENS HEALTH CENTER in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lobular Carconima, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.