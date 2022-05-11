Dr. Michael Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brown, MD
Dr. Michael Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Reading Hospital420 S 5th Ave, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-8000
Surgery Consultants of Berks County301 S 7th Ave Ste 305, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 374-7720
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
El Dr Brown es muy profesional y en su oficina son atentas y amables. Son muy profesionales. Los recomiendo.
- Med Rsch Institute Delaware Jefferson University Hospital
- Mc Delaware
- The Medical Center of Delaware
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Dr. Brown works at
