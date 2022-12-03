Dr. Michael Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
OrthoVirginia - Chippenham5899 Bremo Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 391-8248
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m overall very pleased with Dr. Brown and OrthoVirginia; Dr. Brown is current in knowledge and very competent. His diagnosis and treatment are always accurate and correct. OrthoVirginia is a professional organization I rely on. Dr. Brown’s bedside manner, however, can leave the patient confused and frustrated. He is arrogant and lets it get in the way of a meaningful discussion with the patient. He’s impatient and doesn’t spend a lot of time with the patient. He doesn’t answer questions well so if he doesn’t answer yours, call him on it. If you do that, he’ll answer your question. But don’t leave until you get the answer you want. I overlook these flaws because I appreciate his competence. I recommend him to anyone. Just be prepared.
About Dr. Michael Brown, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1700027026
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Atlanta Med Center
- Atlanta Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.