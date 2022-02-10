Dr. Michael Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brown, MD
Dr. Michael Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
Loudoun Center for Plastic Surgery LLC45155 Research Pl Ste 125, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 726-1175
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I did an extensive search for a plastic surgeon specializing in breast lift and removal of implants. I had a breast lift elsewhere in my 40s w saline implants. I was told I needed implants as I would not have enough breast tissue. I’m 5’1” and have been living with a full C size (not what I wanted) and now sagging for 10yrs. I was tired of having to buy medium size and looking matronly because of my inappropriate bust size. Dr. Brown’s vast expertise in correction of my issue was immediately apparent at my 1st appt. He addressed my needs and understood that I wanted my B size with my own tissue and needed a breast lift again. He took the time to listen to my needs and desired results. His staff was very professional and caring. They accommodated me in every way given I live 2 hrs away. I highly recommend Dr. Brown for his exceptional expertise, his calm reassuring manner and commitment to exceptional results for his patients.
About Dr. Michael Brown, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275668295
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
