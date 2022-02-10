See All Plastic Surgeons in Ashburn, VA
Dr. Michael Brown, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Brown works at The Loudoun Center for Plastic Surgery in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Loudoun Center for Plastic Surgery LLC
    45155 Research Pl Ste 125, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 726-1175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 10, 2022
    I did an extensive search for a plastic surgeon specializing in breast lift and removal of implants. I had a breast lift elsewhere in my 40s w saline implants. I was told I needed implants as I would not have enough breast tissue. I’m 5’1” and have been living with a full C size (not what I wanted) and now sagging for 10yrs. I was tired of having to buy medium size and looking matronly because of my inappropriate bust size. Dr. Brown’s vast expertise in correction of my issue was immediately apparent at my 1st appt. He addressed my needs and understood that I wanted my B size with my own tissue and needed a breast lift again. He took the time to listen to my needs and desired results. His staff was very professional and caring. They accommodated me in every way given I live 2 hrs away. I highly recommend Dr. Brown for his exceptional expertise, his calm reassuring manner and commitment to exceptional results for his patients.
    SB — Feb 10, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275668295
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at The Loudoun Center for Plastic Surgery in Ashburn, VA. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

