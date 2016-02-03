Overview

Dr. Michael Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Cor Cardiovascular Specialists in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.