Overview

Dr. Michael Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Harrison County Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Harold W Blevins MD PSC dba ENT Associates in Louisville, KY with other offices in Corydon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Otitis Media and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.