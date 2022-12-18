Dr. Michael Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Harrison County Hospital, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Ent. Associates3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 3A, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-7300
-
2
Dr. Harold Blevins5129 Dixie Hwy Ste 209, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 447-3265
-
3
Forefront Dermatology Sc1263 Hospital Dr NW, Corydon, IN 47112 Directions (812) 738-4054
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Harrison County Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
We went to Dr. Brown after another surgeon put my kid through a tramatic experience. Dr. Brown and his staff are so down to earth and treat you and your child like you matter and your not just another patient # 20341. His staff are awesome, as well as he. They also do not take half your day for and appointment. Love our Dr. Brown!!!
About Dr. Michael Brown, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003865304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Laryngitis, Otitis Media and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.