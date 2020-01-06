Dr. Michael Broussard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broussard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Broussard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Broussard, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital, Dequincy Memorial Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Broussard works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital1701 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 499-8518
-
2
Lake Charles Memorial Oncology & Hematology2770 3rd Ave Ste 2, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-6768
Hospital Affiliations
- Beauregard Memorial Hospital
- Dequincy Memorial Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Broussard?
Would HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR.Michael Broussard,he was very professional, listened and really cared,he even assisted in finding me a fantastic surgeon ( Dr Amanda Ellington) and together I was able to have a surgery that 5 Drs in 3 states would not perform due to my 2 bleeding disorders, my surgery was very successful with zero bleeding due to Dr Broussard being so thorough and prescribed the exact amount of medications I needed, he truly helped restore my life I am so grateful, and his entire staff were wonderful
About Dr. Michael Broussard, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1699890376
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broussard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broussard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broussard works at
Dr. Broussard has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broussard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Broussard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broussard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broussard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broussard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.