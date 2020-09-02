See All Ophthalmologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Michael Brosman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Brosman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tucom-Ca and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Brosman works at Eye Center Of Delaware in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Center of Delaware
    213 Greenhill Ave Ste A, Wilmington, DE 19805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 272-1211
  2. 2
    Brosman Eye Center
    4514 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 998-0484
  3. 3
    Christiana Care Health Services Inc
    501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 320-6485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinguecula
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinguecula

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Michael Brosman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720032832
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Crozer Chester Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Tucom-Ca
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Brosman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brosman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brosman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brosman works at Eye Center Of Delaware in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Brosman’s profile.

    Dr. Brosman has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brosman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brosman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brosman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brosman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brosman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

