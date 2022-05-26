Dr. Michael Broom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Broom, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Broom, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Florida Spine Care Center1405 S Orange Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 481-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and true concern for his patients. Had surgery around 203-2006
About Dr. Michael Broom, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Kans
- University Conn
- Hartford Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broom speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Broom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broom.
