Dr. Michael Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Brooks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Howard Univ. College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Locations
Brooks Surgery Clinic2260 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Directions (817) 870-0172
DFW Surgicalist Group909 9th Ave Ste 401, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (972) 665-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
WHEN I MET DR.BROOKS HE WAS PROFFESINAL , KIND, ANSWERED ALL QUESTIONS. EXPLAIND TO ME EVERYTHING WHAT WE ARE GOING TO DO HOW TO DO IT. HE WAS STRICKED WITH ME ABOUT MY DIET WHICH IS WHY I AM SO GREATFULL TO HIM. HES BEING REALLY GOOD TO ME AS THE GREAT DOCTOR AND THE SURGEN.
About Dr. Michael Brooks, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Howard Univ. College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.