Dr. Michael Brondon, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Brondon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Brondon works at Brondon Foot and Ankle in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Brondon Foot and Ankle - Centerville
    77 W Elmwood Dr Ste 311, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 433-0444

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 18, 2022
    Dr. Brondon is a great physician. The staff has always been great to me and I sincerely appreciate them all !
    Douglas Corcoran — Apr 18, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Brondon, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215249529
    Education & Certifications

    • Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    • Le Moyne University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Brondon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brondon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brondon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brondon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brondon works at Brondon Foot and Ankle in Centerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Brondon’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brondon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brondon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brondon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brondon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

