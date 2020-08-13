Dr. Brog has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Brog, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Brog, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1034 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 1210, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 862-1928
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brog?
Dr. Brog is both a psychiatrist and a psychologist. I found the breadth of his expertise to be matched only by his compassion and insight. With his support and assistance, I have been able to face personal losses, pain and despair -- and come out the other side not only stronger, but with a new zest for living. I recommend Dr. Brog to anyone looking for a trustworthy, sensitive, and intelligent partner in the challenging but ultimately joyful path toward mental health and personal well-being.
About Dr. Michael Brog, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1215016027
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brog accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.