Dr. Michael Brog, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (14)
35 years of experience
Dr. Michael Brog, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

    1034 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 1210, Saint Louis, MO 63117 (314) 862-1928

Major Depressive Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Aug 13, 2020
    Dr. Brog is both a psychiatrist and a psychologist. I found the breadth of his expertise to be matched only by his compassion and insight. With his support and assistance, I have been able to face personal losses, pain and despair -- and come out the other side not only stronger, but with a new zest for living. I recommend Dr. Brog to anyone looking for a trustworthy, sensitive, and intelligent partner in the challenging but ultimately joyful path toward mental health and personal well-being.
    Sarah — Aug 13, 2020
    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215016027
    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
