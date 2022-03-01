Overview

Dr. Michael Broadbent, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Broadbent works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Utah - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT, Pleasant View, UT and Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.