Dr. Michael Brit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Brit, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. Brit works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. Rheumatology979 E 3rd St Ste B-805, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4396
-
2
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4396
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brit?
If you want a doctor to care and get to the point. He's the man for you. I have at times thought will I find help in this area, and he has proven to be able to over and over again. Long term patient.
About Dr. Michael Brit, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1689692998
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brit accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brit works at
Dr. Brit has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Brit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.