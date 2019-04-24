See All Otolaryngologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Michael Briscoe, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Briscoe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. 

Dr. Briscoe works at Practice in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 266-2630
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Otitis Media
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Balloon Sinuplasty
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
Allergic Reaction
Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Broken Nose
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Ear Disorders
Ear Surgery
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
ENT Surgery
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Frenectomy
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Surgery
Hyperacusis
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Larynx Conditions
Loss of Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Myringotomy
Oral Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Surgery
Parathyroidectomy
Parotidectomy
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Surgery
Sinus Surgery
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea Surgery
Sleep Disorders
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    HAP Insurance
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 24, 2019
    DR . BRISCOE IS ONE OF THE KINDEST AND CARING DOCTORS HE ANSWERED ALL OF MY CONCERNS I FEEL CONFIDENT IN HIS CARE . HIS STAFF SND HE ARE EXCEPTIONAL
    — Apr 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Briscoe, MD
    About Dr. Michael Briscoe, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1205030806
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Tulane University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
